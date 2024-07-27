Bread from heaven

The Liturgy is a Eucharist and a sacrifice to be celebrated by breaking bread and giving thanks. It is an act of public worship. Only the baptized are admitted to it.

In every celebration we make Christ present through the Word of God, the readings and the gospel. And through the sharing of the "bread" which is the Body of Christ in Holy Communion.

There are instances where, and when it is allowed, to conduct the liturgy in the absence of a regular cleric, a priest who has the ministerial faculties to perform the Sacraments, wherein the authority to preside over the liturgy is either a deacon or an acolyte (usually on the third year of Theological formation) or a religious brother who have received canonical instruction and for the purpose as long as those being delegated are in full communion with Rome and of good standing either in the diocese, religious or secular institute where they belong.

Now, whether the Eucharist celebrated is presided over by a bishop or a priest or it is simply a liturgical celebration with Holy Communion delegated to a deacon or an acolyte, still the effect of the Sacrament of the Holy Eucharist remains. The effect, the Sanctfying Grace in receiving the Body of Christ through Holy Communion, is there, it is not changed. Well, of course every Catholic faithful who receives Communion should see to it that he or she receives the Sacrament in a state of grace or at least with no mortal sin.

This Sunday, we are all reminded that each and every one of us is loved by God and has His favor. We are fortunate that the Lord loves us despite our sins, faults, failures, wrongdoings and shortcomings.

All of us receive from God the generous love and kindness, forgiveness and mercy for all of our wrongdoings and evil deeds, as long as we are willing to seek Him for forgiveness and mercy.

Therefore, each one of us as His disciples and followers, as Christians, are all called to do our best in our lives at each and every moment so that our lives may truly be a reflection of God’s love and truth, and that we may truly be His worthy disciples and followers.

We also hear about the miracle by Jesus – just like what the prophet Elisha did in making the loaves of bread sufficient for all the hundred to eat, with leftovers. This proves that God’s love for us, His people, is not limited spiritually, but also physically.

Jesus ensured that the people had enough for themselves in whatever they needed in the physical sustenance and requirements in their lives. He did not abandon them and still loved them all even though many of them had disobeyed Him, disregarded His Law and commandments, persecuted the prophets and God's messengers, among the many other evil and wicked deeds they had done.

He has always loved His chosen people. His love for us endured through all that, and He wants us all to repent from our sins and return to Him.

As mentioned, the Gospel passage this Sunday speaks of a similar miracle, in the Gospel of St. John we hear the account of how the Lord Jesus performed the great miracle of the multiplication of the loaves of bread and the fishes, which the Lord made it such that all the five thousand men and many thousands more women and children assembled would have their fill and still there was so much bread left over that twelve baskets were gathered in the end.

Through this account of the Gospel, we are shown how God provides for all of His beloved and faithful people.