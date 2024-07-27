AFP members donate meal allowance for typhoon victims

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Saturday said its members agreed to donate their meal allowance for the victims of the recent onslaught of Super Typhoon Carina and enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat).

AFP chief, General Romeo Brawner Jr., said each military member will donate P50, equivalent to their daily one-meal subsistence.

Meanwhile, Brawner said the AFP’s search, rescue, and retrieval teams remained deployed in typhoon-affected areas within Metro Manila as well as in Southern and Northern Luzon to continue their humanitarian assistance and disaster response efforts.

“This collective effort and selfless sacrifices reflect the AFP's commitment to aiding those affected by this disaster, demonstrating solidarity and compassion during these challenging times,” he said.