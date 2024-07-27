15 QC public schools defer class opening

The local government of Quezon City disclosed that most of the city’s 143 public elementary and high schools will open as scheduled Monday, but 15 others will delay the start of classes due to damage from typhoon “Carina.”

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said that schools serving as evacuation centers and those with significant damage will begin classes on 1 August and 5 August, respectively, according to Division Memorandum No. 778, Series of 2024.

These schools will hold Saturday classes to make up for lost time, Belmonte said.

The affected schools are Sto. Cristo, Balumbato, Cong. Reynaldo Calalay, Sinagtala, San Francisco, Dalupan, Diosdado P. Macapagal, Rosa L. Susano, Odelco elementary schools; Josefa Jara Martinez and Sta. Lucia high schools; Betty Go Belmonte, Masambong elementary and high schools; and Sergio Osmeña Sr. High School.

Belmonte assured residents that the remaining 84 elementary and 59 high schools are ready for the start of classes. She led Brigada Eskwela activities and distributed school supplies to students ahead of the opening.

Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority acting chairperson Atty. Romando Artes joined Belmonte at the launch of Brigada Eskwela at Commonwealth Elementary School and Bagong Silangan High School.