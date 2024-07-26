Three reasons you’re losing your balance

Have you ever ridden a rollercoaster, had a bit too much to drink, or sailed over rough and choppy seas? Then you may have experienced a temporary loss of balance, that woozy, room-is-spinning feeling that leaves you staggering and holding on to support until you’ve regained your steadiness.

A loss of balance and its accompanying symptoms can also be the result of a medical issue. “Your ability to sit, stand and walk without falling or swaying from side to side involves more than your muscles and bones,” says Dr. Franco Louie L.B. Abes of the Department of Otorhinolaryngology of Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed). “These actions also involve your eyes, inner ear, nerves, heart, brain, muscles and blood vessels. Once one of these key organs doesn’t function as it should, it can impact your balance.”

According to MakatiMed, health-related balance problems can stem from one of three sources:

The vestibular system “is usually related to the inner ear. Certain medications, ear infections, calcium crystals that move to the wrong side of the inner ear, too much fluid in the inner ear (Meniere’s disease), or a benign tumor in the ear (acoustic neuroma) can affect your balance,” says Dr. Abes. “Common symptoms to look out for are dizziness, vertigo, unsteadiness, blurred vision and even falling.”

The vascular system “controls the flow of blood to the brain. Poor circulation, standing up or sitting down too quickly (orthostatic hypotension) and stroke can manifest in the form of dizziness, lightheadedness and the feeling of fainting,” Dr. Abes explains.

The nervous system, “which is made up of the brain, spinal cord and other nerves, can also be the cause of your imbalance issues,” Dr. Abes points out. “Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, cervical spondylosis, multiple sclerosis, as well as the presence of an infarct or a concussion are conditions that can result in a loss of balance.”

A thorough clinical examination and further diagnostic tests aid a physician in getting to the bottom of your balance problem. “You should likely see an otolaryngologist, who specializes in diseases and disorders of the ear, nose, neck and throat,” says Dr. Abes.

Proper vestibular evaluation and imaging tests of your head and brain are recommended if initial examinations and treatments do not resolve the problem.

“The point is not to delay a consultation,” advises Dr. Abes. “An unsteady gait doesn’t just interfere with your daily activities. It could lead to more problems like falls that could result in fractures or head trauma. By addressing your loss of balance issue early, you save yourself from complications that could be more detrimental to your health.”

Visit www.makatimed.net.ph.