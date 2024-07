Photos

PBBM visits Mauban after 'Carina' onslaught

LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. inspects the Mauban Sea Wall and Mauban Port in the aftermath of typhoon Carina on Friday, 26 July 2024. The President also presided the situational briefing with local chief executives with various heads of concerned agencies. | via YUMMIE DINGDING / PPA POOL