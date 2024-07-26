NDRRMC: Nearly 300K families affected by 'habagat,' 'Butchoy,’ 'Carina’

Almost 300,000 families were affected by the combined effects of the Southwest Monsoon, or habagat, enhanced by Typhoon "Carina" and Tropical Depression "Butchoy".

The latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) shows a total of 299,344 families were affected, of which 53,414 are temporarily taking shelter in 820 evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC death toll recorded stood still at 14.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police reported 21 fatalities, which are still pending validation.

Two injuries and one missing case were reported in Northern Mindanao.

Bangsamoro region remains with the highest number of affected barangays, with 361 affecting 110,874 families or 552,971 people.

Affected road sections climbed to 234, of which 90 are impassable, while 21 bridges were affected, with six impassable.

A total of P2.6 million worth of damaged houses were also registered, mainly from Mimaropa, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Caraga, BARMM, and the Cordillera Region.

Infrastructural damage rose to nearly P1.3 million, of which P710,000 worth of destruction was reported from Northern Mindanao.

A total of 29 municipalities were declared under a state of calamity, of which 23 are from Calabarzon, three from Mimaropa, two are from Soccsksargen, and one is from the Davao Region.

A total of P61 million worth of aid has been extended to affected families, said the NDRRMC.

Super Typhoon Carina weakened to a typhoon on Wednesday evening and officially left the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 6:20 a.m. on Thursday.

LPA unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone

State weather bureau PAGASA reported on Friday at 8 a.m. that the low-pressure area (LPA) located 980 km east of Mindanao has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours.