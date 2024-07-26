Good flies high

The top carrier in the Philippines, Cebu Pacific, has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering local communities and youth in the country by extending its collaboration with Unicef for the launch of its new Country Program for Children.

Since 2016, CEB has actively participated in Unicef’s Change for Good, a global program that strives to provide children in need with life-saving goods and services by converting spare change from passengers.

The initiative has been successful in raising more than P91 million for Unicef’s life-saving initiatives for children in the areas of education, social policy, health and nutrition, protection, and emergency assistance over the previous eight years.

“The Change for Good program aligns with our core values and mission to give back to the communities we serve. Together with our passengers, we have made a significant impact, and we look forward to continuing this important work,” said Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific chief marketing and customer experience officer.

“Cebu Pacific has been a longstanding partner of Unicef in creating a better world for children. The airline’s support has helped in driving change, ensuring millions of children, including the most vulnerable, have access to their basic rights and opportunities they need to survive and thrive,” said Behzad Noubary, Unicef Philippines deputy representative of programs.

“We are grateful for their steadfast commitment and the generosity of their passengers.”

For the Change for Good campaign, CEB is Unicef’s sole airline partner in Southeast Asia.

Additionally, it is the only local carrier that actively seeks for donations to help underprivileged children back home.