Photos

Ecstasy suspect nabbed

LOOK: NBI Director Jaime Santiago and NBI Dangerous Drugs Division chief, Atty. Ross Jonathan Galicia, presented the arrested Vietnamese national to members of the media on Friday, 26 July 2024, at the NBI Headquarters in Quezon City. The suspect was arrested in an anti-illegal drug operation for selling Ecstasy and Ketamine hidden inside stuffed toys to other foreigners via delivery courier. | via Analy Labor