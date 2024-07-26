Cyber-proof elderly

PLDT and Smart recently held a digital literacy and mental health awareness training event for 200 senior citizens in Carcar City, Cebu.

“It is always a meaningful experience whenever we conduct this digital training for our senior citizens. [This] allowed us to promote our digital inclusion advocacy to more seniors in Cebu,” said Marylou B. Gocotano, stakeholder management Visayas relations head at PLDT and Smart.

The training assists the city government in empowering its senior constituents by improving their digital skills and giving them helpful advice on how to avoid text and online scams, such as the various forms of phishing.

It highlights the PLDT group’s groundbreaking inclusion program, as well as its “Be Cybersmart” anti-SMShing campaign.

The project also includes a mental health awareness training to help participants maintain their mental health while using digital technology and social media.

“The insights we learned from this training will serve as our defense against scams and will enable us to improve our daily activities with the help of technology,” said Arturo Unabia, Carcar City Senior Citizens Federation president.

The IDEATe program is in line with PLDT and Smart’s wider initiative to support the nation’s achievement of UNSDG 10, which focuses on decreasing inequality through social and economic inclusion for all.

“Be Cybersmart” embodies the PLDT group’s extensive and profound dedication to protecting its clientele from cybercrime in all its manifestations.

The PLDT Group’s dedication to supporting the government’s major digitalization initiatives is demonstrated by these campaigns.