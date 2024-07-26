Converge partners with Ribbon for advanced optical networking technology

Converge ICT Solutions Inc., a top fiber broadband provider, is partnering with Nasdaq-listed Ribbon Communications Inc. to introduce Ribbon’s advanced Apollo optical networking system in the Philippines. This system will enhance data transmission across Converge’s backbone network.

Converge is pioneering the use of Ribbon’s 5-nanometer (nm) 140Gbaud transmission chipset, which will boost its fiber network capacity from 800 Gigabits per second (Gbps) to 1.2 Terabits per second (Tbps) per channel. This expansion triples the capacity needed for hyperscale applications, which typically require around 400 Gbps.

According to Converge CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy, the said technology will equip its network to meet the increasing demand for large-scale capacity amid the rapid surge in data consumption and acceleration of cloud-native applications and services.

“Ribbon’s solution surpasses our stringent requirements for this overlay on our existing backbone, enabling us to set a new standard for innovation. This new technology will bring our customers unprecedented speed and high bandwidth availability amid the growing demand for data-intensive applications,” said Uy.

Ribbon’s 5-nm chipset offers superior performance, energy efficiency, and heat management compared to existing technologies. It is expected to provide Converge with significant power and cost savings, improve network efficiency, reliability, data transfer speeds, and support scalability.

Converge is also utilizing Ribbon’s Muse SDN Domain Orchestration to enhance its network capabilities. This toolset ensures peak efficiency through automation, planning, node design, and real-time control.

“We’re thrilled to deepen our relationship with Converge ICT with this major new deployment. Coupled with our technology, our local presence and proven round-the-clock after-sales support are key factors in our ability to support Converge ICT as they ramp their network to meet increasing demand for capacity,” said Ribbon COO and EVP Sam Bucci.

Texas-based Ribbon Communications Inc. is a global leader in real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions. It serves major service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators worldwide, helping them modernize and secure their networks.

Converge has made several investments to enhance its network infrastructure, including doubling its metro backbone capacity to 800 Gbps in 2021.

Recently, it also signed an MOU with US-based technology form Super Micro Computer Inc. to establish AI-powered, green data centers in the Philippines.