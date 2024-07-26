Ayala Land, Eton Properties unveil Dr. Lucio Tan Sr. Avenue

Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) and Eton Properties have recently unveiled the Dr. Lucio Tan Sr. Avenue in Parklinks Estate. This thoroughfare serves as the main access road, connecting the various components of the development and providing visitors and future residents with convenient accessibility.

The unveiling ceremony was led by executives from the two partner companies and highlighted the collaboration that has made Parklinks the greenest urban estate in Metro Manila.

ALI’s Senior Vice President and Leasing & Hospitality Group Head and ALI Eton Properties Development Corp. (AEPDC) Vice Chairman Mariana Zobel de Ayala said, “We gather to honor a man whose vision and partnership have made Parklinks possible: Dr. Lucio Tan Sr. This main avenue, connecting the iconic bridge to the heart of the estate, will be named in his honor. This gesture symbolizes our profound appreciation and gratitude for the union of two companies that share a common goal.”

Honoring a visionary leader

By naming this integral thoroughfare after Dr. Lucio Tan Sr., ALI and Eton Properties pay tribute to his legacy as a visionary leader and entrepreneur. As the founder and chairman of the LT Group Inc., Dr. Tan has been instrumental in shaping the Philippines' business landscape, driving economic growth, and creating opportunities for countless individuals.

Seamless connectivity

The Dr. Lucio Tan Sr. Avenue serves as the primary artery, connecting the various main roads and components of the Parklinks Estate, including the residential developments of ALI, the Parklinks Mall, and the expansive green spaces. This seamless connectivity allows residents and visitors to navigate the community with ease, fostering a sense of integration and accessibility.

The Parklinks Estate

Situated in Pasig and Quezon City, the expansive Parklinks estate spans 35-hectares and has been designed to maximize access to parks and open spaces. This ensures that residents, office workers, and the public can effortlessly reach these areas within a mere 5-minute walk from the mall, office buildings, and residential spaces thanks to a thoughtfully planned and well-managed network of walkways.

The estate embodies a sustainable and harmonious way of life, encompassing work, leisure, and relaxation. Last 29 June 2024, Parklinks unveiled its Pet Park along with the launch of PAWty weekends.

These initiatives are aimed at fostering a vibrant and pet-friendly environment where residents can come together and enjoy quality time with their furry companions.

Developments are also underway for ALI's residential projects, including Ayala Land Premier's Parklinks North and South Towers, as well as Alveo's The Lattice at Parklinks. The upcoming Parklinks Mall by AyalaMalls, will serve as a focal point for connection and convergence.