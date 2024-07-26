One of the latest pop-ups in Power Plant Mall Rockwell recently started and prides itself on supporting local communities.

The Pinas Sadya Rockwell Pop Up is all about you. Your celebration of Filipino pride, culture and craftsmanship. Together with VESTI Bags and Wear Your Culture Men’s, they represent the weavers of Saori, T’boli, Bagobo, Yakan, Tausug and the Manobos of Agusan del Sur.