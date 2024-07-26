One of the latest pop-ups in Power Plant Mall Rockwell recently started and prides itself on supporting local communities.
The Pinas Sadya Rockwell Pop Up is all about you. Your celebration of Filipino pride, culture and craftsmanship. Together with VESTI Bags and Wear Your Culture Men’s, they represent the weavers of Saori, T’boli, Bagobo, Yakan, Tausug and the Manobos of Agusan del Sur.
The brand has also began expanding their communities. They continue to work with the T’boli and their embroidery, Saori weavers (a deaf-mute weaving community) and together integrate contemporary hand-woven fabrics into the designs, community in Pandi, Bulacan, and started using abaca weaves from Sibagat, Agusan del Sur, home province.
This season, Pinas Sadya presents their latest collection — DIWA (which means soul/essence), a contemporary collective defined by self-expression coming from one’s essence or core that operates with abundance and gratitude. In this collection, the brand incorporates Sibagat Abaca as Al honoring their roots in Agusan del Sur, where Sibagat has been exporting abaca to Bicol since the 1980s, and Bicol to the world.
Pinas Sadya stands for celebrating and embracing the authentic self. The brand honors women of all ages, sizes and forms, and uses handmade, hand-woven and hand-embroidered fabrics. Each curated design is produced in small quantities with a core values that salute the uniqueness, beauty and joy of being Filipino.
The pop up is ongoing at 2F Power Plant Mall, Rockwell from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. until 31 August.
For information, email, pinas-sadya.com or visit Instagram: @pinas_sadya and Facebook: Pinas Sadya.