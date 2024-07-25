VP Sara's silence on POGO ban, WPS issue 'indeed troubling' — lawmaker

Vice President Sara Duterte came under fire over her "worrisome silence" on the policies set forth by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. concerning the most pressing issues in the country such as the ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators and bold commitment to defend sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea.

House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe said Duterte's lack of support for Marcos' decisive actions on such issues is "indeed troubling."

"Her silence not only undermines the collective efforts of our government but also casts doubt on her commitment to the nation's best interests," Dalipe said in a message to reporters on Thursday.

In his third State of the Nation Address on Monday, the Chief Executive ordered the immediate total shutdown of POGO operations following the mounting clamor of legislators, who expressed grave concern about the criminal activities linked to the industry, including money laundering, drug and human trafficking, kidnapping, torture, rape, and murder.

Marcos also resolutely asserted the country's territorial rights in the hotly contested WPS in the thick of relentless aggressive maneuvers of China.

"The West Philippine Sea is not just a figment of our imagination. It is ours. And it will remain ours, as long as the spirit of our beloved country, the Philippines, burns bright," Marcos declared in Filipino.

His fearless pronouncement on these two issues received a standing ovation and round of applause from over 2,000 guests, including former leaders, Cabinet members, and diplomats.

Duterte was absent during the SoNA.

"President Marcos made brave and bold pronouncements during his SONA that were met with widespread approval and applause from the nation. Yet, the Vice-President's utter silence on these crucial issues raises questions about her loyalty to the country," Dalipe lamented.

"We should all be on the same boat in supporting the President, especially in relation to the West Philippine Sea issue and the controversies surrounding the POGO operations in the country," he pointed out.

According to the lawmaker, the VP's strong backing to the President is pivotal in reinforcing the national unity and determination to address such pressing concerns.

"In these challenging times, it is imperative that we stand together and support the President's policies that aim to safeguard our sovereignty and ensure the welfare of our people," he concluded.

The VP's father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, shared friendly ties and mutual understanding with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his term notwithstanding the maritime dispute in the South China Sea, which overlaps the WPS.

The former president is also being implicated in the illicit operations of POGO, which flourished during his term.