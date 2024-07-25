Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘lunatic’

CHARLOTTE, United States (AFP) —Donald Trump launched a volley of attacks against US Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday, calling her a “radical left lunatic” in his first rally since she became the de facto Democratic Party nominee for November’s election.

In a speech where he also claimed that Harris was in favor of the “execution” of babies due to her position on abortions, the former president and Republican nominee said: “She is a radical left lunatic who will destroy our country.”

“We’re not going to let that happen,” he told a crowd in North Carolina, repeatedly mispronouncing Harris’ first name.

Trump’s address comes as Harris, 59, hits the campaign trail armed with President Joe Biden’s endorsement — after his historic decision over the weekend not to seek reelection.

The 78-year-old Republican had been attacking Biden over his age, but is now being forced to pivot as he has become the oldest nominee in US history.

‘Execution of a baby’

Trump turned his aim at Harris on Wednesday, saying she was “the ultra liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe.”

From dubbing her “Lyin’ Kamala” to alleging that her record on the border has allowed communities to be “ravaged by migrant crime,” he charged that “she’s unfit to lead.”

He also raised the politically explosive issue of abortion, after Harris pledged to put abortion rights at the center of her campaign and to fight for the right to control one’s own body.

“She wants abortions in the eighth and ninth month of pregnancy. That’s fine with her, right up until birth and even after birth, the execution of a baby,” Trump claimed.

Harris has notably accused Trump of seeking to ban the procedure, previously saying that “we trust women to make decisions about their own bodies.”