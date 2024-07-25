NTC orders quick connectivity restoration

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has instructed major public telecommunication entities (PTEs) to expedite the resumption of normal connectivity services in areas impacted by Typhoon Carina.

In a memorandum sent to the telecom companies, the NTC has mandated “continuous restoration efforts” to build up disrupted services within a short time frame—ranging from just 24 to 48 hours.

“(All PTEs must) ensure that there are sufficient numbers of technical and support personnel, standby generators, tools, and spare equipment in the areas which shall be affected by Typhoon “Carina”, as well as fast track the repair and restoration of telecommunications services in those areas,” the regulator said.

“Restoration efforts are continuously being undertaken by the PTEs, including deployment of power generator sets until such time that commercial power is re-established, which will then hopefully restore regular telecommunications services within 24 to 48 hours,” it added.

In response to the directive, Cathy Yang, PLDT and Smart's First Vice President and Group Head of Corporate Communications, said the company is waiting for power to be completely restored in specific areas before finishing the network's connectivity restoration.

“Our network team confirms that sites that are down due to Carina comprise only about 3 percent of our installed base in those areas, so we consider the impact minor. Of these affected sites, 80 percent is due to lack of power,” Yang said.

Meanwhile, Globe said it has already initiated restoration efforts in Metro Manila and Northern Luzon areas affected by service disruptions.

In Metro Manila, by Thursday morning, over 90 percent of Globe's mobile sites were functional, with only a few down due to power outages. Notably, none of the 3G sites were affected.

Within Northern Luzon, more than 95 percent of 2G, 3G, LTE, and 5G sites were operational.

DITO Telecommunity Corp., the third industry player, has not yet released a report on its efforts to restore any affected services.