Hedcor, Aboitiz Foundation donate water tanks to Bukidnon community

The Municipality of Impasugong, Bukidnon received rainwater harvesting tanks from Hedcor, an Aboitiz Power Corporation subsidiary, and Aboitiz Foundation Inc. to help provide water access to the community during dry seasons.

Following the declaration of a state of calamity due to an El Niño, the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council convened an emergency meeting to address the crisis.

Despite the onset of rain, the reservoirs' supply remained insufficient, prompting Impasugong Mayor Anthony Uy to request for immediate assistance from Hedcor Bukidnon, Inc. and Aboitiz Foundation.

The installation of the donated rainwater harvesting tanks is expected to provide water access to over 9,000 households, including Indigenous Peoples communities in Impasugong.

Primarily, the collected water will be allocated for household needs. Some of the collected water may also be used for small-scale farming activities, which are vital for local food production. Schools within the barangays will also benefit from the water allocation for sanitation and hygiene purposes.

"We deeply value our partnership with Hedcor and are grateful for their prompt response to our request for water tanks for our barangays. This demonstrates their genuine care for the well-being of our community here in the Municipality of Impasugong," said Mayor Uy.

The 13 rainwater harvesting tanks will be strategically placed for easy access by the community, with locations identified and managed by the local government.

Rolando Pacquiao, President and COO of Hedcor, said, “We support our communities, especially in times of crisis. Providing these rainwater harvesting tanks demonstrates our focus on the well-being and resilience of Impasugong’s residents.”