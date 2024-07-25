Chinese ship detected near Zambales — PCG

Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea confirmed the presence of a Chinese vessel near Zambales on Thursday.

Using Canada's Dark Vessel Detection technology, Commodore Jay Tarriela said the PCG detected a Shucha II-class China Coast Guard Vessel (CCGV) 3301, traveling at a speed of nine knots approximately 62.08 nautical miles west of Capones Island, Zambales.

According to Tarriela, the CCGV 3301 departed from Bajo de Masinloc on 21 July and headed towards El Nido, Palawan—where it joined the Zhaotim-class CCGV 3105.

Tarriela said the CCGV 3301 then moved to the northeast of Recto Bank and stayed there for more than a day, before proceeding towards its current location.

CCGV 3301 traversed Philippine waters amid the anticipated moderate to rough seas along Luzon’s western seaboard due to the intensified southwest monsoon brought by Super Typhoon Carina.

Meanwhile, Tarriela said the CCGV 3105, which has been experiencing irregular AIS transmission since 22 July “showed no significant movements” and remained 64.5 NM away from Tapiutan, El Nido, Palawan.