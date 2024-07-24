PCSO seeks an ambulance for every LGU

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Wednesday said it plans to distribute ambulances nationwide by the end of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s term in 2028.

Newly appointed PCSO Chairman Felix Reyes said every city and municipality in the country will receive an ambulance. The agency has already delivered 225 units and is processing another 375, he said.

The PCSO has allocated the budget for 1,000 more ambulances next year, Reyes said.

“For the first time, the PCSO has recognized the need to bring sickly patients from island provinces to the nearest hospital,” he said.