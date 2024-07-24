New on the Scout’s menu

Scout’s Honor has always been known as an all-day dining place that serves comfort food. The restaurant caters to solo diners, families and groups of friends. Its name was inspired by the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America and their long-standing Scout’s Oaths and Law. All scouts are sworn in to be truthful and trustworthy at all times, and so the expression ‘Scout’s Honor’ has been known to mean that all promises that have been made are true and are kept to the honorable standard of a true blue scout. True to its name, Scout’s Honor keeps its promise of delivering only the freshest and tastiest dishes for the enjoyment of its diners.
In the beginning, when Scout’s Honor opened its first store at Vertis North Ayala Malls, people were coming for its cookies. Now that there are two more branches located at Santolan Town Plaza and Uptown Mall in Bonifacio Global City, they still do, except that, now, they also come for the all-day breakfast, pasta and sandwiches, starters, mains, all-day desserts and, most especially, the Scoutmaster’s Specials. The latter are bento combinations of the restaurant’s best-sellers, such as the Scoutmaster’s Special Surf N’ Turf (Salisbury steak with battered white fish fillet) and the Scoutmaster’s Special The Ultimate Favorite Combo (roast beef with buttermilk fried chicken), both served with Java rice, buttered vegetables and salad.
Other important options to try on the new menu of Scout’s Honor are Asian Salad with Grilled Chicken (chopped salad with barbecued chicken bits, fried cream cheese and roasted sesame dressing), Spinach Cheese Pockets (creamed spinach and cheese wontons with herbed tomato sauce), Chocolate Babka Toast (marbled chocolate brioche French toast with chocolate sauce, chocolate shavings, and leche flan), Japanese pancakes (thick buttermilk pancakes served with maple syrup, buttercream and vanilla soft-serve ice cream).
Among the all-day breakfast offerings, Loco Moco enjoys a very good following. It is smashed beef patties topped with caramelized onions and egg, served with garlic rice, mushroom curry sauce and shichimi powder. Like an oversized, overloaded, more luxurious burger steak.
Scout’s Honor has quite a wide selection of beverages to go with its type of food —from iced teas, slushies and lemonades to milkshakes, premium teas, and hot and cold coffee concoctions. It has this interesting Yakult Iced Tea, which is a refreshing drink made by blending Yakult and brewed iced tea. Then there is the Dirty Chai Latte powered with Morse Coffee, which is signature Morse blend and organic Blue Chai Tea. A really good drink that satisfies your craving for a caffeine fix.
For the meantime, though, the new Scout’s Honor menu will only be available at the Uptown Mall branch. “We are rebranding Scout’s Honor, and the pilot branch that already carries its new look with its interiors and its new menu is Scout’s Honor at Uptown Mall BGC,” says chef Sonny Mariano, corporate chef of Tasteless Food Group.
Soon, the new menu will be enjoyed in all branches of Scout’s Honor.