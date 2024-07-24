New on the Scout’s menu

Among the all-day breakfast offerings, Loco Moco enjoys a very good following. It is smashed beef patties topped with caramelized onions and egg, served with garlic rice, mushroom curry sauce and shichimi powder. Like an oversized, overloaded, more luxurious burger steak.

Scout’s Honor has quite a wide selection of beverages to go with its type of food —from iced teas, slushies and lemonades to milkshakes, premium teas, and hot and cold coffee concoctions. It has this interesting Yakult Iced Tea, which is a refreshing drink made by blending Yakult and brewed iced tea. Then there is the Dirty Chai Latte powered with Morse Coffee, which is signature Morse blend and organic Blue Chai Tea. A really good drink that satisfies your craving for a caffeine fix.

For the meantime, though, the new Scout’s Honor menu will only be available at the Uptown Mall branch. “We are rebranding Scout’s Honor, and the pilot branch that already carries its new look with its interiors and its new menu is Scout’s Honor at Uptown Mall BGC,” says chef Sonny Mariano, corporate chef of Tasteless Food Group.

Soon, the new menu will be enjoyed in all branches of Scout’s Honor.