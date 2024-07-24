Asialink wins Singapore MSMEs support award

Lending firm Asialink Finance Corp. has taken home the win in the SME Financial Inclusion Initiative of the Year-Philippines category at the prestigious Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Awards.

It has won the distinction for two straight years.

The award ceremony took place last 4 July 2024, at Sands Expo & Convention Center, Singapore. The accolade recognizes Asialink’s intensified efforts to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) amid challenges in the economy.

The ABF Retail Banking Awards recognized the best institutions in the banking and finance industry.

The event acknowledged exceptional entities that contributed to the development of the retail banking sector, highlighting the solutions, products, and outstanding innovations of retail banks that elevated the standard in the industry.

“Winning the SME Financial Inclusion Initiative of the Year for the second straight time underscores our strong dedication to making quality financing more accessible. This award shows the trust and confidence that our clients and partners have in the financial solutions that we provide,” Ruben Lugtu II, Asialink Finance Corp. chairperson, said.

Through strategic collaborations with various banks and creditors, Asialink has bolstered its financial capabilities to better serve the MSMEs. It launched a P2 billion corporate notes facility agreement with multiple banks, significantly expanding its capacity to provide comprehensive financial solutions to the sector.

A new credit line was established for a substantial P1 billion to facilitate funding for MSMEs.

Expansion gets priority

Asialink also prioritized its expansion, adding 24 new branches in the past year alone.

It expanded its presence in the digital landscape by launching targeted online marketing campaigns for business owners.

Moreover, Asialink ramped up its loan consultancy program, optimizing both digital and offline channels to engage and assist more Filipinos.

The proactive approach resulted in a significant 22 percent increase in the number of loan consultants and a remarkable 145 percent increase in leads generated in the digital landscape.