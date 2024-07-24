AFP to obey Marcos' order to protect WPS

The Armed Forces of the Philippines said it will obey President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s order “not to yield in the defense and protection” of the country’s territory, particularly its sovereign rights over the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“This is a call that will always be heeded by those in the profession of arms, a duty and mandate that will always rally the brave sons and daughters of our nation,” AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. told reporters on Tuesday, in response to Marcos’ pronouncements about WPS during his third State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Brawner said the AFP will continue to fully support President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s strategy of a fair and pacific approach, emphasizing a rules-based international order and efforts toward de-escalating tension in the WPS.

“We believe in the importance of maintaining peace and stability through diplomatic means and constructive dialogue,” Brawner stressed.

In his SONA, Marcos emphasized that the WPS “is not a product of the Filipinos’ imagination” and vowed to strengthen the country’s defense posture by developing self-reliance, forging foreign partnerships, and settling disputes through proper diplomatic channels and mechanisms.

Brawner said the AFP is grateful for the government’s unwavering support for their modernization efforts and the push towards self-reliance, which are essential for strengthening the country’s defense capabilities.

“We stand behind the president's vision of building strong relationships with like-minded nations to promote mutual security and cooperation,” he said.

“As we shift our focus towards external defense, we are thankful for the president's acknowledgment of our accomplishments in addressing internal security threats,” he added.

Brawner said the AFP is fully committed to the whole-of-nation approach and the fulfillment of our government's obligations and agreements aimed at ending decades of strife and ushering just and lasting peace in the country.

“In the performance of our mandate, the AFP remains committed to raising awareness about the intergenerational duty of all Filipinos to protect the West Philippine Sea,” he said. “It is our collective responsibility to ensure that our maritime domains are preserved for future generations.”

Brawner further emphasized the AFP will continue to uphold its mission, ensuring that the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are safeguarded and that they remain vigilant in our commitment to national defense.

“We will not yield and waver and will face open and covert threats to our national security with the courage of a true Filipino patriot,” he stressed.

Philippine Navy spokesperson for WPS, Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, said the country’s naval forces will further strengthen their resolve to perform their mandate “above and beyond the call of duty” in support of Marcos’ declaration that the Philippines “cannot yield” and “cannot waver” to China’s continued claim of almost the entirety of the South China Sea.

“Our men and women especially those in our occupied features are thankful their sacrifices are recognized. Your Navy will not yield, nor will we waiver in ensuring the integrity of our territory,” Trinidad emphasized.