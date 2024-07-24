8AM PAGASA Weather Advisory, 24 July

As of 8:00 AM on July 24, 2024, PAGASA reports that Habagat is bringing heavy rainfall across several areas. They have issued the following warnings:

RED WARNING LEVEL: Metro Manila, Rizal, Bataan, Pampanga, and Bulacan. Expect serious flooding in flood-prone areas.

ORANGE WARNING LEVEL: Cavite and Zambales. Flooding remains a threat.

YELLOW WARNING LEVEL: Laguna, Batangas, Tarlac, and Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc). Flooding is possible in flood-prone areas.

Additionally, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are affecting Nueva Ecija and Quezon, which may persist within the next three hours.

The public and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices are advised to monitor weather conditions and await the next warning at 11:00 AM today.