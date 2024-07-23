Go boosts QC sports dev’t

Local sports development in Quezon City received a financial boost facilitated by Senator Christopher “Bong” Go and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to enhance sports infrastructure and programs at the grassroots level.

Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Sports, secured a grant that will fund the maintenance of facilities and the purchase of new equipment.

“Sports can transform lives, and by nurturing our young athletes, we are investing in a healthier, more cohesive future,” Go said, emphasizing the importance of accessible sports programs in nurturing potential and deterring youth from anti-social behaviors.

Go, alongside the PSC, has also provided significant financial support to Filipino athletes preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics.