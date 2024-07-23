Forensics confirm video fake

Law enforcement authorities are intensifying efforts to identify those responsible for creating and spreading a viral video falsely depicting a man resembling President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. snorting a white substance.

During a joint briefing yesterday, officials from the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Justice (DoJ), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and Philippine National Police confirmed that forensic analysis conclusively proved that the man in the video was not President Marcos.

A detailed examination of the facial features of the man in the video such as his ears, eyes, nose, and sideburns showed significant discrepancies with the appearance of the President.

NBI Cybercrime Division Chief, lawyer Jeremy Lotoc, explained that forensic imaging techniques were utilized to authenticate the video footage and establish its falsity.

DoJ Undersecretary Jesse Andres said an investigation was ongoing to uncover the origin of the video and identify those responsible for its creation and dissemination across social media platforms.

“There was a clear intent to misrepresent the President,” Andres said.