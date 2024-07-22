TOP FILIPINO CHEFS SHARE THEIR FAVORITE JAPANESE RESTAURANTS

I have several favorite Japanese restaurants, one of which is Izakaya Kikufuji. I like their selection of shochu, ranging from sweet potato to milk. The service is familiar and friendly — our waitress, Vicky, has been making our haiboros for years. The sushi bar selections are always good, with options like Japanese beef and a variety of izakaya dishes, such as tuna natto, shiokara (fermented squid), ika wasabi and chicken balls.

Another favorite is Tsukiji. It’s always a place of surprises, as the chef flies in items several times a week. Sushi and steak are impeccable.

Then there is Okada Manila, which is one of the best in Asia, especially its kaiseki.

In Davao, I like Izakaya Don, which is conveniently located next door to our school. This place typifies the small eateries owned by their chef. Chef Ryoiji is friendly and treats you like a guest in his home. The basics are there with no frills, and his sashimi is always of personal standard. The curious blackboard menu led me to order fish bones simply cooked in dashi and soy. Hot water is then poured over the bones in the bowl to further enhance the essence of the fish braised into a soup.

CHEF JACKIE ANG PO

