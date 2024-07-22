TOP FILIPINO CHEFS SHARE THEIR FAVORITE JAPANESE RESTAURANTS

We Filipinos love Japanese food. We have embraced it as our own, which is why there are so many Japanese restaurants around, ranging from fast food to fine dining. This is because Japanese cuisine capitalizes on the freshness of its ingredients. The flavors range from clean and simple to intense and spicy. Japanese food is also eye candy -- dishes like sushi, sashimi and maki look as good as they taste. It has become such a comfort food that even top Filipino chefs are drawn to it.
So, what are some of the favorite restaurants of top Filipino chefs? In this forum, they share their choices and explain why.
CHEF GENE GONZALEZ
Café Ysabel/Center for
Asian Culinary Studies
I have several favorite Japanese restaurants, one of which is Izakaya Kikufuji. I like their selection of shochu, ranging from sweet potato to milk. The service is familiar and friendly — our waitress, Vicky, has been making our haiboros for years. The sushi bar selections are always good, with options like Japanese beef and a variety of izakaya dishes, such as tuna natto, shiokara (fermented squid), ika wasabi and chicken balls.
Another favorite is Tsukiji. It’s always a place of surprises, as the chef flies in items several times a week. Sushi and steak are impeccable.
Then there is Okada Manila, which is one of the best in Asia, especially its kaiseki.
In Davao, I like Izakaya Don, which is conveniently located next door to our school. This place typifies the small eateries owned by their chef. Chef Ryoiji is friendly and treats you like a guest in his home. The basics are there with no frills, and his sashimi is always of personal standard. The curious blackboard menu led me to order fish bones simply cooked in dashi and soy. Hot water is then poured over the bones in the bowl to further enhance the essence of the fish braised into a soup.
CHEF JACKIE ANG PO
Fleur de Lys Patisserie
Tsukiji of Chef J Gamboa is really good. I ate there only once, but it turned out to be one of the best. The Japanese food is classically simple. You just trust the freshness of the meat and seafood. I particularly liked the wagyu and the sashimi.
CHEF MYKE ‘TATUNG’ SARTHOU
Tindeli/Lore/Azadore
/Pandan Asian Café
There are a lot of good Japanese restaurants around, so I don’t really have a single favorite one. I’ve been frequenting Lore, my restaurant in BGC, recently, and Ogawa, a traditional Japanese restaurant at The Fort Strip, is just a few steps away. They serve premium quality dishes made from fresh ingredients, making the experience close to what you can actually have in Japan.
I love sushi and sashimi because they offer a simple yet exquisite dining experience. The combination of fresh fish and perfectly seasoned rice is both comforting and satisfying.
CHEF JAMES ANTOLIN
Ikomai/Tochi Desserts
I don’t mean to be biased, but Ikomai would be my favorite Japanese restaurant. It is not because I own it but because of the authenticity of the ingredients being used. We have the best karaage by far. Our Nagoya Style Tebasaki Wings and Buta Kakuni are also really good. We use premium ingredients.
CHEF THEODORE DAY SALONGA
Ted’s Kitchen Laguna
The best Japanese restaurants for me are Yurakuen and Tsukiji. My favorites are Chirashi Bowl, unagi, teppanyaki, tempura and chahan. They are my comfort food. They remind me of family celebrations.
CHEF MICHAEL SANTOS
The Alley by Vikings
My favorite Japanese restaurants are Kimpura and Sugi. Aside from delicious food and excellent service, nostalgia plays a big role in my choices. My grandparents and parents took us to these restaurants for special occasions when we were young, and these are the places where we take our kids now.
Aside from familiar fares like tempura and teppanyaki, I tend to go for specialty raw dishes like uni, toro, tai zozokuri. I also love cold soba. I’m a creature of habit. I tend to stick to what I love to eat.
CHEF VICTOR BARANGAN
Crooked Fork/Culinary consultant
I love the ebi tempura and the tsukemen of ABCT Izakaya. The owners of the restaurant are Japanese. The tempura is big, the batter is light and the prawns are super fresh. The tempura dipping sauce is also perfect. I like tsukemen because it is an experience of dipping chilled noodles in hot savory soup.
CHEF SONNY MARIANO
Tasteless Food Group
My favorite restaurant is Tomo Japanese Dining in San Juan. They use fresh ingredients in all their dishes. Their commitment to quality really enhances the flavors and overall dining experience for me.
I love their tempura and oyster teppan. I rarely order tempura in Japanese restaurants because it is always bland, until I tried Tomo’s. They use fresh jumbo prawns and oysters. The crispy tempura alongside the succulent oysters cooked on the teppan creates a perfect balance of textures and flavors.
CHEF WAYA
ARAOS-WIJANGCO
Gypsy Gourmet Baguio
Chaya Restaurant along Legarda St. in Baguio City is it for me. They serve contemporary home-style Japanese food. Sonoko Taguchi, chef and owner, has lived in the Philippines for over 20 years and can speak Tagalog and Ilocano fluently.
My favorites include the roll-your-own temaki sushi, their tempura with the lightest and crispiest batter, and sukiyaki with buttery beef and deeply flavored broth. They also source their veggies direct from the farm.
CHEF JAM MELCHOR
Philippine Culinary
Heritage Movement
My favorite Japanese restaurant is Tsukiji in Makati. The atmosphere and cuisine are consistently excellent, and they offer a diverse selection of both food and drinks.
I always gravitate towards the classics, like sushi, sashimi, tempura and sukiyaki. These dishes hold a special place in my heart, as they remind me of cherished Sunday lunches with my family.
CHEF KALEL CHAN
Raintree Restaurant Group
Not to be biased, but Raintree has a restaurant called Chotto Matte, and it is my favorite. I work with our Japanese consultant Andoh San, who has the same passion that I have when it comes to food. My favorites are the sushis and sashimis, and the seafood is always good.
CHEF RHEA
CASTRO SYCIP
The Fatted Calf
/Flour Pot Manila
My favorite Japanese restaurant in Manila is Tomo Japanese Dining in Mandaluyong City. Prior to moving to Tagaytay, we lived in Mandaluyong and Tomo was just near our house. I always enjoy their food for its freshness. The flavors are always clean and consistent.
My go-tos are Chutoro Sushi, Spicy Tuna Maki, Agedashi Tofu, Beef Misono, Ebi Tempura and Hamachi Kabutoni. Japanese food is comfort food for me, and I always look forward to these dishes, paired with hot miso soup, after a long day.