Republicans press Biden resignation

Leading Republicans have pressed President Joe Biden to not only withdraw from the 2024 presidential race but to also resign the presidency immediately.

“If Joe Biden is not fit to run for president, he is not fit to serve as president,” stated House Speaker Mike Johnson, the top Republican in Congress. “He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough.”

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, echoed this sentiment on his Truth Social network, writing: “Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for president, and is certainly not fit to serve.”

These demands came on the heels of Biden’s stunning announcement on Sunday that he would forgo a re-election bid. In a letter to the public, Biden explained his decision, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s new nominee.

In contrast, world leaders, including Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. lined up to pay tribute to Biden for his decision.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Biden for taking “bold steps” in supporting his country, praising the US president’s “tough but strong decision” to end his re-election bid.

“He supported our country during the most dramatic moment in history, assisted us in preventing (Russian President Vladimir) Putin from occupying our country, and has continued to support us throughout this terrible war,” he said.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk praised Biden for taking “many difficult decisions thanks to which Poland, America, and the world are safer, and democracy stronger.”

“I know you were driven by the same motivations when announcing your final decision. Probably the most difficult one in your life,” added Tusk, who served as the European Council president between 2014 and 2019.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he respected Biden’s decision. “I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, he will have made his decision based on what he believes is best for the American people,” said Starmer.

‘True statesmanship’

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant thanked Biden for his “unwavering support of Israel over the years.”

Former president Barack Obama, with whom Biden served two terms as vice president, praised his record in office.

“Internationally, he restored America’s standing in the world, revitalized NATO, and mobilized the world to stand up against Russian aggression in Ukraine,” he said.

The Kremlin said it was monitoring developments.

“The election is still four months away. And it’s a long time, during which a lot can change. We need to pay attention, follow what will happen and go about our business,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Life.ru news outlet.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning declined to comment, saying: “The US presidential election is an internal affair of the US.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. commented on Monday that Biden’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race is a demonstration of true statesmanship.

Marcos issued the remarks in a social media post after Biden decided not to pursue his re-election bid, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s candidate instead.