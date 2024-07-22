Maynilad extends free septic tank cleaning to select customers

MANILA — Maynilad Water Services, Inc. is providing free septic tank cleaning services to residential and semi-business customers throughout July. The service will be available in selected areas across Caloocan, Las Piñas, Makati, Malabon, Manila, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Parañaque, Pasay, Quezon City, Valenzuela, and Cavite Province.

This initiative is part of Maynilad's ongoing efforts to reduce pollution in Metro Manila’s river systems.

“We encourage our customers to take advantage of this service to help protect community health and the environment,” said Randolph T. Estrellado, Chief Operating Officer of Maynilad.

Eligible customers in various barangays, including Caloocan and Cavite Province, can avail themselves of the service, which typically costs around Php 4,700 per truck. Those interested should contact the Maynilad Hotline at 1626 or visit the company’s website and social media pages for more information.

Covered Barangays

Metro Manila

Caloocan: Barangays 1, 10, 81, 82, 84 to 88, 90 to 95, 97 to 99, 101 to 103, 105, 106, 108 to 110.

Las Piñas: Barangays Pamplona 1 and 3, Pulang Lupa Dos, Talon 3.

Malabon: Barangays Catmon, Maysilo, Tugatog.

Muntinlupa: Barangays Putatan, Sucat.

Navotas: Barangays Bagumbayan North, Bangculasi, Daang-Hari, San Rafael Village, Sipac-Almacen, Navotas East and West, Tanza.

Parañaque: Barangays Don Bosco, San Martin De Porres.

Quezon City: Barangays Batasan Hills, Bagong Silangan, Capri, Commonwealth, Gulod, Holy Spirit, San Agustin.

Valenzuela City: Barangays Balangkas, Lingunan, Mabolo, Mapulang Lupa, Punturin.

Cavite Province