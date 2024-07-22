LeBron James to be Team USA flagbearer for Paris Olympics

LeBron James, the NBA's all-time leading points scorer, will be the male flagbearer for Team USA at the Paris Olympics, the USOPC announced on Monday.

James, 39, was picked by his fellow US Olympians for Friday's ceremony on the river Seine. The female flagbearer will be announced on Tuesday.

"It's an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together," Los Angeles Lakers power forward James said in a statement from the USOPC.

"For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations.

"Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I'm proud to be a part of this important moment."

The ceremony on the Seine will be the first time a Summer Olympics has opened outside the main stadium.

James, an Olympic gold medallist in 2008 and 2012, is not the only NBA star set to bear the flag for his country in Paris.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and league champion in 2021, will perform the role for Greece.