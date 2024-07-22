House to continue probe on POGOs’ illicit activities

The congressional inquiry into the illegal activities of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) will continue notwithstanding President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s marching order for a total ban of their operations.

Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers said the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs, which he chairs, will pursue those responsible for the criminal activities associated with POGOs, such as money laundering, drug and human trafficking, kidnapping, torture, and rape, among others.

"Those who are responsible must be held accountable. There must be accountability. There can't be no accountability here," Barbers told the media on the sidelines of the Marcos' third State of the Nation Address (SoNA).

"Many have made money here, a lot of lives have been destroyed. So this folly should be given accountability."

The President, during his third SoNA, ordered the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation to cease POGO operations effective immediately.

"Disguising as legitimate entities, their operations have ventured into illicit areas furthers from gaming, such as financial scamming, money laundering, prostitution, human trafficking kidnapping, brutal torture, even murder," Marcos said in his hour-long speech.

"The grave abuse and disrespect to our system of laws must stop."

Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, who has opposed shutting down POGO operations, highlighted the negative impacts of the order, including the projected significant revenue loss of the country.

"If the ban affects the entire internet gaming license regime, which is a very broad category that includes the online operations of our very large domestic players, then that is at least P43 billion in revenue that we have to make up for," said Salceda, chair of the House Committee on Ways and Means.

If it will only affect offshore gaming, then that’s around P14 billion. It’s my job to find those alternative sources, and I hope to work with [Finance] Secretary (Ralph) Recto under PBBM’s instructions."

Apart from income loss, the ban on POGOs would also displace at least 27,000 Filipinos currently employed in the industry, according to Salceda.

"There will also be an impact on the real estate sector, but a widespread rental subsidy program will largely mitigate that," the economist added.

Speaker Martin Romualdez, on the other hand, commended Marcos for his stance on the controversial issue. “This bold move underscores the President's commitment to lawful economic practices,” he said.

The House also underscored that the President tasking the Department of Labor and Employment to find jobs for POGO workers who will be displaced by his directive “shows a compassionate approach to the transition.”