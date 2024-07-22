Angara stands firm on Matatag Curriculum

Education Secretary Sonny Angara affirmed on Monday that he intends to maintain continuity in implementing the Matatag Curriculum, which was initiated by his predecessor, former Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary and Vice President Sara Duterte.

"We really want to ensure curriculum stability. I have no plans to alter the curriculum," Angara told reporters during an impromptu interview at the DepEd central office in Pasig City's weekly flag-raising ceremony.

"We aim to build upon the existing framework," the DepEd chief added.

Angara confirmed that the phased rollout of the Matatag Curriculum will proceed according to schedule.

"So, we will continue piloting the Matatag Curriculum for Grades 1, 4, and 7 this year and expand to Grades 2, 3, 5, and 8 next year," he explained.

Last August, DepEd introduced the Matatag curriculum for Kinder to Grade 10. This decongested basic education program emphasizes foundational skills in literacy, numeracy, and socio-emotional development during early education years. It integrates lessons on good manners and right conduct, values education, peace education, and emphasizes 21st-century skills.

Key revisions in the K to 10 program include reducing competencies and focusing more on literacy, numeracy, and socio-emotional skills for Kinder to Grade 3 learners.

The current curriculum encompasses seven competencies: Mother Tongue, Filipino, English, Mathematics, Araling Panlipunan, MAPEH (Music, Arts, Physical Education and Health), and Edukasyon sa Pagpapakatao.