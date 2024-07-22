Año on 'de-escalating' deal: Not on China’s term

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año insisted the Philippines will not enter into an arrangement on de-escalating situations in the West Philippine Sea based on China’s terms.

“Hindi tayo magpapaalam sa kanila (We will not ask permission from them),” Año said in an ambush interview shortly after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address on Monday.

"Hindi totoo 'yan (that's not true)," Año was reacting to China's foreign ministry's earlier remarks that the Philippines should seek permission whenever conducting resupply operations for the troops at the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal as part of an understanding that both countries reached following the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) on the South China Sea held last 2 July here in Manila.

Año said the primary objective of the country’s recent interaction with China, through a BCM, is only to de-escalate tension in the WPS.

“Ito ay isang understanding na pahupain natin ‘yung sitwasyon sa Ayungin Shoal para wala nang masaktan at para makapa-resupply tayo ng mga tropa sa (This is a mere understanding to ease the situation at the Ayungin Shoal so that no one will hurt and we could resupply our troops stationed at) BRP Sierra Madre without giving out national interest quest to our sovereignty and protection of our sovereign right,” Año said.

He said the Philippines and China can always review the situation in the WPS.

“It's an understanding. Wala siyang commitment. Hindi siya agreement (There is no commitment. It was not an agreement),” he stressed.

Año noted the BCM would only push for peaceful resolutions between both nations over territorial disputes, "but not necessarily yield the country's sovereign rights over the WPS."

Meanwhile, Año lauded Marcos for highlighting the country’s stance on the WPS, aside from covering all aspects of the country’s societal issues.

“Atin ‘to (This is ours). We will not yield and we will surely protect our seas and our sovereign right in our territory. He noted that while we are pursuing a peaceful dialogue, we will not give up any part of our territory,” Año said, reiterating Marcos’ remarks on the government’s stance on WPS.