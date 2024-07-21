PhilPop Himig Handog Songwriting Competition releases top 12 songs

The diverse selection of fully produced tunes was handpicked by the two music institutions (PhilPop and Himig Handog), who have made history by teaming up to find the next wave of global superstars and industry titans.

According to Jonathan Manalo, the creative director of ABS-CBN Music, the final roster of tracks was determined through a rigorous adjudication process. The selection of songs involved direct consultation with the songwriters to determine the creative direction of their respective material and identify collaborators who aligned with their overall vision for the competition.

Manalo explained, “We then shortlisted possible interpreters for each track, and a lot of things had to be considered or fall into place. The next steps include choosing an artist that fits the genre and production schedule. We couldn’t simply pick someone based on name value. They had to make sense in terms of style, the songwriter’s vision, and overall commitment to the song, among others.”

Some of the artists who interpreted the songs include chart-topping R&B sensation Maki, award-winning singer-songwriters Moira and Johnoy Danao, folk-pop icon Ice Seguerra, recording pop artist Jolianne, Cebuano pride Ferdinand Aragon, P-Pop boyband VXON, and newcomers: KHIMO; Lyka Estrella, Annrain, and Geca Morales; Kurt Fick; Noah Alejandre; Shantel Cyline and Extrapolation; and FANA and Tiara Shaye.

Dinah Remolacio, PhilPop executive producer, also emphasized the importance of finding the right team of producers when developing the final version of the songs.

“Respect for language was also taken into consideration as we wanted artists who naturally spoke the languages that are not necessarily Tagalog and not someone who would pretend to sing in a language that he or she wasn’t familiar with. Overall, the production was a process that required a lot of components to fall into place, as well as a lot of patience and dedication. But we’re excited for people to finally hear these songs.”

The shortlisted entries explored the different facets of OPM in a modern, globalized setting while retaining its unique storytelling style and individuality. Based on the final output, the pioneering batch of PhilPop Himig Handog Songwriting Competition stays true to its unwavering commitment to promoting OPM on a scale that’s never been done before: break new territories and captivate the international audience with music that is distinctly global yet very Pinoy.

PhilPop Himig Handog Songwriting Festival is an initiative of PhilPop Music Foundation and Himig Handog and ABS CBN Music. This year’s game-changing event remains unwavering in its obligation to come up with innovative approaches in music-making and songwriting that are at par with international standards. The event is co-presented by Maynilad Water Services, Inc., Smart Communications Inc., and in partnership with TuneCore.

Stream the top 12 on Spotify and all digital streaming platforms worldwide.