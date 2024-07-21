Parañaque, Davao rap rivals; Cañaleta lifts Biñan past Rizal

Parañaque and Davao trounced separate opponents on Saturday to sail smoothly forward in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Sixth Season at the Bataan People’s Center in Balanga City.

The Parañaque Patriots turned hot in the fourth quarter and subdued the Bataan Risers, 74-58, in the nightcap while the Davao Occidental Tigers dominated the Mindoro Tamaraws from the first quarter en route to an 82-59 triumph in the opener.

Biñan, on the other hand, needed KG Cañaleta’s turnaround jumper at the buzzer to lift Biñan Tatak Gel past Rizal Xentromall, 82-80, in the other game of another elimination round triple bill.

Holding a slim 51-47 lead after the third quarter, the Patriots pulled away behind the guns of John Uduba and JP Sarao to notch their 12th win against seven losses.

The 6-foot-4 Uduba wound up with 17 points and 11 rebounds to complement JR Olegario’s 18-point, four-rebound, three-steal, three-assist effort. Sarao finished with 12 points, four rebounds and four assists, followed by Joshua Gallano with 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Bataan, which skidded to 4-14, got 16 points, four rebounds and three assists from Jeff Santos, 14 points, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks from Yves Sazon, and 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Jamil Gabawan.