Iwahig’s kibbutz-style reform unveiled

In a pioneering move aimed at transforming the lives of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs), the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has officially launched its first kibbutz-style reformation initiative at the Iwahig Prison and Penal Colony (IPPC) in Palawan.

This innovative project, named the Reformation Initiative for Sustainable Environment (RISE), marks a significant shift in how correctional facilities approach rehabilitation and reintegration.

Nearly 500 PDLs of Iwahig Prison were tapped for the RISE for Food Security project, which involves farm work to reform and prepare them for integration into society.

The workforce is composed of 300 medium security PDLs and 195 minimum security inmates which started seed and land preparation in two hectares of the 501 hectares allocated for the RISE project.

The RISE Project involves the departments of Agriculture (DA) and Justice (DoJ) engaging PDLs in idle lands of the BuCor for agricultural development to aid the government’s objective to attain food security.

Under the agreement, the IPPF will serve as the pilot for the project implementation of agro-tourism and agro-aquaculture sites and is targeted to be replicated and developed in other penal colonies across the country.

The agreement states that 501 of the 28,788.54 hectares of the IPPF will be used for the project — 4.5 hectares for assorted vegetables, 30 hectares for cashew, a hectare for fruit and vegetable herbs, 0.5 hectares for tilapia, 40 hectares for rice, 400 hectares for livestock and meat and dairy production, and 25 hectares for yellow corn production.

Also, the BuCor strengthened its collaborative efforts in ecozone development initiatives, by sealing a memorandum of agreement (MoA) for the establishment of economic zones in the country with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA).

According to PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga, the initiative is expected to generate substantial employment opportunities for Filipinos while making significant strides in food security and sufficiency. It will also support the development of decent and affordable housing and foster new urbanism. This aligns with the Marcos administration’s objectives and aims to propel the Philippines toward achieving upper-middle-income status, ensuring that no Filipino is left behind.

The DoJ expressed full support for the partnership as it is a manifestation of the Marcos administration’s objective of realizing the immense potential of the country’s resources and government’s capacity to further advance and develop our economic position.”

Under the MoA, both parties shall collaborate in attracting foreign direct investments and in creating economic opportunities by establishing economic zones registered through PEZA in the lands under the jurisdiction of BuCor.