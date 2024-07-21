House ready to adopt PBBM's legislative priorities

The House of Representatives is prepared to translate the President's legislative visions into tangible outcomes, which he will identify in his third State of the Nation Address (SoNA).

Martin Romualdez, the Speaker of the over 300-man chamber, said the SoNA will be the roadmap of the country's legislative agenda, as he called on all members of Congress to unite behind the President's noble ends, notwithstanding the stripes and leanings.

The President's SoNA takes place on the first day of the 19th Congress' third and final regular session. Last week, Romualdez pledged to prioritize adopting the 2025 national budget and the remaining Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) priority bills.

He stated that the House is eagerly awaiting the executive branch's planned P6.352 trillion National Expenditure Program, which would serve as the foundation for the 2025 General Appropriations Bill. He hopes to enact it by the end of September.

The 2025 national budget —10 percent higher than this year's P5.768 Trillion — would be the biggest national expenditure ever approved by Congress. It is equivalent to 22 percent of the country's gross domestic product.

The Department of Education, the Department of Public Works and Highways, and the Department of Health would get a lion's share of the entire budget, according to Malacañang.

The Department of Budget and Management will submit the 2025 NEP to the House of Representatives on 29 July, after it has been reviewed by the whole Cabinet.

Speaker Romualdez also emphasized the House's determination to pass all remaining LEDAC priority bills.

Since the beginning of the 19th Congress in July 2022, the House has produced significant legislative results, with over 12,000 measures filed and 77 acts signed into law.

Marcos signed two bills on Saturday: the New Government Procurement Reform Act and the Anti-Financial Accounts Scamming Act.

The Marcos administration's New Government Procurement Act is an important step toward increasing transparency, efficiency, and good governance in public procurement.

AFASA is a key statute for ensuring the integrity of the country's financial systems and protecting the people from fraudulent schemes.

Other notable laws enacted include the Act Liberating Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries from Financial Burden, the Act Establishing the Maharlika Investment Fund, the Act Rationalizing Veterans' Disability Pensions, and the Act Establishing Specialty Centers in Department of Health Hospitals and government-owned and controlled corporations Specialty Hospitals, among others. Speaker Romualdez underlined the House's commitment to passing the last three LEDAC legislation, which is scheduled for approval before the end of the 19th Congress: revisions to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act, the Agrarian Reform Law, and the Foreign Investors' Long-term Lease Act.

The Speaker, likewise, pledged that the House will pursue the five new priority legislations that were identified during the recent LEDAC meeting, which also included modifications to the Foreign Investors' Long-Term Lease Act and the Agrarian Reform Law.

The House has adopted the other three priorities, which are the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, the Reforms to the Philippine Capital Markets, and the Amendments to the Rice Tariffication Law, on its third and final reading.