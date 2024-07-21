EMPOWERING COMMUNITIES ONE MERALCO FOUNDATION ENERGIZES HOMES IN DOÑA REMEDIOS TRINIDAD, BULACAN

OMF and its partners recently held a community launch at the Doña Remedios Trinidad Municipal Hall with led by Doña Remedios Trinidad Mayor Ronaldo T. Flores.

“Our residents greatly benefitted from this program, allowing their homes to have its own electric meter. One Meralco Foundation, Meralco, and its contractors’ efforts to ensure access to reliable electricity will improve their daily living conditions,” Mayor Flores said.

The program allowed the residents to better manage their consumption and budget for electricity bills now that they have their own electric service.

“For 15 years, we relied on our neighbor for electricity access. The arrangement was to split the bill equally among three households regardless of power consumption. To limit this, we only use one electric fan and essential lights. Now, we can conveniently use more appliances at home including a nebulizer which helps me with my asthma,” resident Ana Marie Galvez shared.

With own access to electricity, it is now more convenient for Ana Marie Galvez to use her nebulizer at home.