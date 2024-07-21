DoH wary over fake officials

The Department of Health (DoH) warned the public against individuals falsely claiming to be officials from the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center.

In an advisory, the DoH said scammers are using the name of hospital chief Dr. Maria Lourdes K. Otayza or her staff and the mobile number (0977) 622 4963 to solicit money.

The DoH warned it may press criminal charges against those involved in the scam and urged the public to only rely on information from official DoH sources.

It also stressed that the number is not associated with Otayza or her staff and that any transactions made using it are fraudulent.

The DoH warned it may press criminal charges against those involved in the scam and urged the public to only rely on information from official DoH sources.