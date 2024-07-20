Trump Recovers from Assassination Attempt, Campaign Continues

In a dramatic turn of events, former President Donald Trump is recovering from a gunshot wound sustained during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. Trump’s former physician, Ronny Jackson, provided a detailed account of the injury, describing a 2cm-wide wound on the top of Trump’s right ear caused by a bullet that missed his head by less than a quarter of an inch. Despite significant initial bleeding and swelling, Jackson reports that Trump’s wound is healing well, although intermittent bleeding still requires a dressing.

Five days after the incident, Trump accepted the Republican Party’s presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Addressing the audience with a bandaged ear, Trump recounted the harrowing experience, attributing his survival to "the grace of Almighty God." Eric Trump, his son, described the injury as "the greatest earache he's ever had," emphasizing how close the former president came to losing his life.

The attack, carried out by a 20-year-old gunman named Thomas Matthew Crooks, resulted in the death of a spectator and injuries to two others. Despite the trauma, Trump remains in high spirits and continues his campaign trail. Jackson, who has been treating Trump daily, confirmed that no sutures were needed for the ear wound but cautioned that further evaluations, including a hearing exam, may be necessary.

The Republican National Convention saw an outpouring of support for Trump, with attendees donning ear bandages in solidarity. The incident has not dampened Trump’s resolve, as he continues to rally his supporters, maintaining a rigorous campaign schedule.

(Sources: John Kruzel, Reuters and Kerry Breen, CBS News)