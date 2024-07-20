Santos, King Eagle, takes final flight

Ateneo de Manila University lost one of the pillars of its men’s basketball program as key supporter Arsenio Benjamin “Arben” Santos passed away on Saturday morning due to cardiac arrest. He was 76.

The wake is set at The Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City from Sunday to Tuesday. A funeral mass will likewise be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Santos has been bleeding blue for more than 60 years.

He played football and basketball for the Blue Eagles in the National Collegiate Athletic Association in the 1960s, helping them secure the men’s football title in 1968.

But his love and passion for the Ateneo men’s basketball program burned brighter during its glory years, leading to 10 titles in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines from 2002 up to 2022.

He is regarded as the father-figure of countless Ateneo stars from LA Tenorio to Rico Villanueva, Ford Arao, and Chris Tiu up to the time of Angelo Kouame, Kai Sotto, SJ Belangel and William Navarro.

His kindness, generosity, love and concern for the Blue Eagles had prompted the school to enshrine in its Hall of Fame in 2010.

“He treats his players like his own sons,” Ateneo athletic director Emmanuel Fernandez told DAILY TRIBUNE in a conversation.

“In fact, even if they are already playing in the PBA (Philippine Basketball Association) like LA or coaching like Ford, they still make sure to talk to him and consult him. That’s how big his impact was to these boys.”

Ateneo men’s basketball team manager Epok Quimpo said Santos is among the first who believed in him.

“When I was playing my last year at Ateneo, he was the one of the few who believed in me,” said Quimpo, who was part of the team that made a glorious run in the early 2000s.

“He kept on telling me ‘choose one spot behind the arc, master it and it will make you a basketball player.’ I took that to heart and he was right.”

Santos’ faith in Quimpo didn’t end there.

“A decade later, I was given the task to manage the Blue Eagles. He again spoke to me, saying that ‘there will be a lot of things going around you when it comes to the team. Choose what’s best for the school and you will be okay,’” he said.

“He was happy when he saw us (former players) become successful in our own little ways. Tito Arben’s heart is for Ateneo, his care is centered on players’ welfare and his passion will always be that One Big Fight.”

“RIP King Eagle.”

Santos’ good friend, San Miguel assistant coach Dayong Mendoza, said he will miss their long conversations over telephone.

“I already miss our hours of phone calls,” said Mendoza, who considers Santos as one of his true friends in the basketball industry.

In fact, he and Santos went through a lot, including the recruitment of Doug Kramer from Baguio City, planned deployment of Rich Alvarez to Japan, becoming a video scout for Joe Lipa and Joel Banal at Ateneo, development of Kenmark Cariño through the Camp and Play program, and attendance at Stanford University to observe its basketball system.

“He was also my No. 1 supporter during my first stint as assistant coach with Shell,” Mendoza added.

“I will never forget his generosity and kindness. It’s really a big loss to Philippine basketball. Nobody comes close to Tito Arben’s love for the game.”

TNT assistant coach Chot Reyes, also a true-blue Atenean, got emotional after learning of Santos’ passing.

“RIP AES (Arben Enverga Santos) — dear friend, confidante, and mentor. I can only thank God for blessing me with the good fortune of having known and learned from you,” Reyes said in an emotional social media post.

He added that he and Santos agreed to have coffee — until he perished.

“Just a few weeks ago, I texted my dear friend to check on him, promising to have coffee soon. This morning, I found out that we’ll never have that coffee,” he said.

“(It is) a reminder for all of us to constantly check on the important people in our lives.”

“And have coffee with them while we still can.”