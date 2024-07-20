NFA to buy palay at P30 from Pinoy farmers

The National Food Authority (NFA) announced on Saturday that it will maintain its buying price for unmilled rice or palay at P30 per kilo to support Filipino farmers.

NFA Administrator Larry Lacson confirmed that the price ceiling for clean and dry palay will remain at P30 unless revised by the NFA Council. The buying price was adjusted in mid-April to a new range of P17 to P30 per kilo, up from P16 to P23 per kilo, to better compete with private traders.

Lacson noted that several NFA Council members are visiting the southern Philippines to engage with farmers and NFA employees. During a recent meeting with farmer cooperatives and irrigators' associations in Davao Oriental, they reviewed facilities and rice inventory managed by the Department of Agriculture (DA).

By the end of the first half of 2024, the NFA achieved a record procurement of 3.5 million tons of palay. Lacson also addressed logistical issues faced by farmers' cooperatives and announced plans to acquire vehicles for transporting stocks directly from farms to warehouses, as part of the proposed 2025 budget.

As part of its modernization plan, the NFA will invest in post-harvest facilities, such as dryers and rice mills, to enhance rice processing capacity and efficiency. Lacson emphasized that the NFA will continue collaborating closely with farmers and industry stakeholders to address challenges and improve agricultural practices and livelihoods, helping farmers maximize their earnings.

The NFA is legally obligated to maintain a national buffer stock of rice to ensure availability during emergencies.