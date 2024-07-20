Meralco strengthens campaign vs Makati urban blight

Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) is intensifying wire-clearing operations in Makati City in a bid to proactively promote public safety.

To address urban blight concerns, Meralco recently conducted a four-day Anti-Dangling and Unauthorized Wire Attachments Operations from 16 July to 19 July along various streets in Barangay Bangkal.

The activity aims to maintain the integrity of Meralco’s distribution facilities and ensure the safety of residents. The company removes dangling wires and overloaded poles to prevent fire hazards and other untoward accidents.

“With public safety as our top priority, we will continue to conduct more operations like this with the help of the Local Government Units to ensure continuous electricity service for all,” Meralco vice president and head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga said.

Meralco continuously conducts anti-urban blight operations in its service areas as part of its commitment to promote public safety, while delivering reliable and continuous electricity service for its customers.

Meralco is the largest electric power distribution company and the largest private sector utility in the Philippines. Through a Consolidated Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, Meralco, which likewise currently has the largest market capitalization among Philippine-listed utility and power sector companies, provides electric service within its franchise coverage.