Willie Revillame calls out unprofessionalism on 'Wil to Win': 'Nahihirapan na ako sa show na 'to'

Just days after the launch of his new variety show “Wil to Win,” Willie Revillame laid bare the unprofessionalism of his staff and the mistakes they committed during his live show.

On Thursday, July 18, Revillame confronted his team about several errors that disrupted the production. These included a disc jockey's mistake during the opening segment, the floor director walking in front of the camera, and delays in providing the proper materials for a segment.

“Naiintindihan niyo ba ako kung bakit ako nagagalit? ‘Yan po ang problema ‘pag hindi alam ang ginagawa sa show. Ako lahat ang nananagot,” Revillame said. “Tapos sasabihin niyo mayabang na naman, bina-bash niyo ako—kasi pinapaganda ko ang programa.”

He further explained the situation, “Nire-rehearse namin ito ha. Pag ni-rehearse, nagkakamali pa rin kami—bakit?… Gusto ko lang ipaliwanag kasi ako ang nagiging kawawa, arogante at mayabang sa show na ito. Maawa kayo sa akin. Lahat ako ang nag-iisip para sa inyo.”

Due to these delays, Revillame opted not to continue a segment later in the show as they ran out of time. Addressing his staff, he announced a meeting after the program to address the issues.

“Diyos ko, aatakihin ako sa inyo dito… Napakaswerte ko ngayong araw na ito. Bukas naka-dextrose ako,” he remarked sarcastically.

He added, “Maawa kayo sa akin. Nahihirapan na ako sa show na ‘to. Ako lahat. Tapos ako ang naba-bash ‘pag nagagalit ako sa ere.”

Previously, Revillame and “Wil to Win” made headlines when he appeared to criticize competing shows. He stressed the originality of “Wil to Win” following the release of ratings by Dingdong Dantes’ show “Family Feud,” which outperformed “Wil to Win” and “Goin’ Bulilit.”

“Ang importante ang show na ‘to ay original. Inisip ‘to para sa inyo. Hindi ‘to binibili sa ibang bansa,” Revillame asserted.