SMPC receives best employer brand award

Integrated energy company Semirara Mining and Power Corporation (SMPC) was recognized at the 19th Employer Branding Awards, receiving the Philippines Best Employer Brand Award and the HR Innovator of the Year award for Lora Liza Dioquino, the company’s assistant vice president for Human Resources and Organizational Development.

The Philippines Best Employer Brand Award is given by the Employer Branding Institute to companies demonstrating exceptional HR practices and effective use of marketing communications for employee development.

“These recognitions underscore our commitment to talent development and creating a work environment that acknowledges the contributions of our people,” said Maria Cristina C. Gotianun, SMPC president, chief operating officer and chief sustainability officer.

“We want our employees to feel valued, empowered and connected to the mission and vision of our company,” she adds.

A three-time member of the prestigious Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) since 2021, SMPC prioritizes the well-being of its employees, offering a range of benefits including fitness facilities, mental health resources and comprehensive healthcare coverage.

The company also promotes work-life balance and provides family care support. Additionally, SMPC invests in professional and personal development programs, empowering employees to thrive in their roles and advance their careers.

The Employer Branding Institute acknowledges companies and individuals worldwide who contribute to talent management, development and innovation.