SC asked: Junk Quiboloy’s petition vs arrest order

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the petition filed by Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy against the arrest order issued by the Senate.

The OSG in its comment asked the high tribunal to junk Quiboloy’s petition for certiorari and prohibition with application for issuance of a temporary restraining order and/or writ of preliminary injunction for lack of merit, arguing that he is not entitled to one.

“Petitioner’s invocation of his constitutional right against self-incrimination is completely misguided. He can validly invoke this right only when the incriminatory question is propounded to him,” the OSG said.

The OSG also said that any information gathered in the Senate inquiry will be used solely for legislative purposes and will not result in the pronouncement of petitioner’s guilt.

Quiboloy has refused to appear in the Senate’s investigation into alleged abuses within the KoJC, which led to the issuance of the arrest order against him in March.

The OSG stated in its comment that the petitioner has adamantly refused to attend the Senate hearings.

‘’Simply put, petitioner is a fugitive who does not recognize the authority of both the legislature and the judiciary. To grant the relief he now seeks would be to reward his defiant attitude towards the processes validly issued against him,’’ read the OSG’s petition.

The OSG represented the Senate of the Philippines, the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality and its chairperson Senator Risa Hontiveros, then Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, and then Senate Sergeant-At-Arms Rene Samonte.

Earlier, SC spokesperson Atty. Camille Ting said the SC ruling on the petition would not affect the other arrest orders issued by regional trial courts against Quiboloy.

She said that if the SC decides on the arrest warrant in this case, it will not affect the other arrest warrants issued by the courts that are outstanding.

Quiboloy is facing charges under Section 5(b) and Section 10(a) of Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act, before a Quezon City court.

He also faces a charge of qualified human trafficking under Section 4(a) of Republic Act 9208, as amended, before a Pasig City court.

The two courts had earlier issued arrest warrants for Quiboloy who is now a fugitive.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. has announced a P10-million reward to anyone who will provide information that would lead to the arrest of the televangelist.