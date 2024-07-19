PhilHealth CEO Ledesma: digitalization on track

In a bid to make services truly accessible and within reach by as many Filipinos as possible, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) introduces another innovation in the field of digital transformation system through its new ePhilHealth platform.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and PhilHealth co-developed and launched ePhilHealth platform, an integration platform that plays a crucial role in PhilHealth’s digital transformation to support streamlining of government processes.

This platform aims to gradually move all PhilHealth legacy systems into new and secure systems through the establishment of a National Health Data Repository (NHDR) and integration with the DICT's eGovernment Data Exchange Platform (eGovDX). New features such as members profiles, beneficiaries, contributions, claims history, and eKonsulta registration were successfully launched to allow members to enjoy PhilHealth services at ease, even from the comfort of their homes.

“Digitalization plays an important role in efficient government service delivery for our members. I assure everyone that PhilHealth will continuously enhance, update, and expand its digital solutions and innovations for the benefit of our members who are increasingly getting digital," PhilHealth President and CEO Emmanuel R. Ledesma, Jr. said.

The initiative is in line with the aggressive digitalization program of the government that aims to improve member experience as mandated by Republic Act No. 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business Law and as directed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to accelerate digitalization initiatives to improve public service delivery.

Being one of the first agencies to integrate in eGovPH Super App and Digital National ID, PhilHealth assures the public that more responsive and client-centric health insurance services are expected.

Successful integration of the new PhilHealth Platform to the National ID eVerify also streamlined and secured members verification and identity.

The new eKonsulta Registration will allow users to register to any Konsulta Package Provider nationwide.

Through the eGovPH Super App, members can now check their members profiles and beneficiaries; contributions and payment history; access and manage their health insurance details including policy information and coverage; including claims history.

Before the end of the year, more exciting features will be added to the new platform as PhilHealth journeys towards its digital transformation.

Ledesma appealed to the members to start using the eGovPH app as part of the Agency’s commitment to deliver strategic nationwide digitalization for the benefit of Filipino citizens. "Let us continue to work hand in hand to deliver the promise of a digitally empowered nation. Together, we can build a future where public service is synonymous with excellence, efficiency, and empathy", the PhilHealth Chief added.