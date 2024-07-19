Palawan fishermen ‘freely’ roam WPS

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Contrary to the belief that the West Philippine Sea (WPS) has been abandoned by Palawan fishermen due to escalating tensions with China, a key regional fisheries official said that fishing activities persist there.

Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR)-Mimaropa regional director Robert Abrera assured that Palaweño fishermen remain active in the WPS, though they steer clear of areas heavily patrolled by the China Coast Guard (CCG) and maritime militia.

“It is a misconception that fishing in the WPS has ceased. Our fishing activities continue strong,” Abrera said.

He stressed that the WPS encompasses more than just the vicinity of Pag-asa Island in the Kalayaan Group. Fishermen from Rizal, Narra, Quezon and Balabac are still engaged in operations beyond the 15-kilometer municipal waters.

BFAR, maintaining direct contact with local fisherfolk, said that their daily operations proceed as normal.

“Our local markets continue to receive fish from Quezon and Rizal. The vast expanse of the WPS supports our fishing industry,” Abrera said.

Addressing concerns over China’s maritime actions, Abrera urged Filipino fishermen to continue with their activities in the WPS, pointing out that other regional fishing areas remain secure and added that fishing in the WPS is still preferable compared to nearshore areas.

To bolster their campaign, BFAR has recently distributed three 62-footer fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) fishing boats to fishing associations and cooperatives in Narra, Rizal and Linapacan.

These boats — valued at P26.1 million — are intended to support tuna hand-liners and come with six auxiliary “pakura” boats each.

The FRP boat for Linapacan was handed over to Mayor Emil Neri during the Presidential Assistance for Farmers, Fisherfolk and Families (PAFF) cash aid distribution led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Edward S. Hagedorn Coliseum in Puerto Princesa City last 18 July 2024.

Marcos said the fund that was used for the BFAR project under the Department of Agriculture (DA) was part of a P100-million aid package for Marinduque and Palawan, whose farmers and fishermen were devastated by the El Niño phenomenon.

“It is no secret to us that the recent El Niño had a severe impact on your farms and fisheries. According to our latest data, over P3 billion in agricultural damage has been reported here in Mimaropa due to the intense drought,” Marcos said.

“Thus, it is only right that we provide you with assistance to help you recover from the challenges you have faced,” he added.

Indigenous fishermen from Rizal and Linapacan will also benefit from this initiative, as Abrera explained that the large “mother boats” and accompanying small boats are designed to aid those without fishing vessels, enabling them to operate in the WPS rather than just nearshore.

“Last year, we extended similar support to Taytay. My vision is to distribute FRP fishing boats to all 23 municipalities in Palawan,” Abrera said.

He highlighted the environmental benefits of these fiberglass boats, noting their durability and resistance to sinking.

“These boats are designed to be unsinkable and can last up to 20 years with proper maintenance,” Abrera said. Fishermen using the pakura can expect to catch around 20 kilos of tuna with handlines.

The distribution of FRP boats aims to enhance Palawan’s contribution to the national fish production, which reaches 5 million metric tons annually, with the WPS accounting for 12 percent of this total.