P1.7-B allotted for CAR infra projects

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the government has allocated more than P1.7 billion in funds intended for the major infrastructure development in the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Marcos made this commitment when he graced the distribution of Presidential assistance to farmers and fisherfolk in Apayao, Cordillera Administrative Region on Friday.

Among these projects are the ongoing construction of the Marimay Earthfill Dam worth P238.68 million which is 36 percent accomplished and expected to be completed by June 2025 as well as the Piddig-Carasi-Calanasan Road worth P220 million, which is seen to be finished as early as January next year.

Marcos said the road project is designed to enhance connectivity from Calanasan, Apayao to Piddig and Carasi, Ilocos Norte.

The President also mentioned the ongoing construction works for the establishment of the Apayao Sports Convention Center worth P1.3 billion in Luna, Apayao.

The convention center is composed of the main sports complex building, powerhouse, parking lot, fire pump, and fire storage tank facility systems, lighting system, and other building features, which will be completed by 2028.

Marcos said the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is already assessing the release of additional funds for the project.