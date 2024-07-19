MPIC takes mWell expansion globally

Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) has ramped up the global expansion of mWell, the Philippines’ premier health and wellness mega app, aimed at providing healthcare services for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families.

This initiative marks a significant step in MPIC’s strategy to offer innovative, accessible and affordable healthcare solutions on an international scale.

The expansion of mWell aims to address the healthcare needs of OFWs, by ensuring access to quality healthcare services.

The initiative aligns with MPIC’s vision of leveraging technology to bridge healthcare gaps and improve the quality of life for millions of Filipinos abroad.

As the only homegrown health and wellness app available globally, mWell is being used in 140 countries worldwide with over 84,000 users from South America, Africa, Asia, North America, Oceania and Europe.

Inclusive health services

“In keeping with our commitment to make health and wellness accessible, affordable, and available to anyone, anytime, anywhere, mWell continues to find ways to bring world-class healthcare closer to our fellow Filipinos abroad. We are here to help our OFWs conveniently consult online with Pinoy doctors who understand their needs and can provide the medical advice that they need right away. Filipino migrant workers can also share the gift of health to their families back home through affordable health passes which they may send as a gift,” Chaye Cabal-Revilla, mWell CEO and president, and MPIC chief finance, risk and sustainability officer, said.

mWell’s platform extends beyond telemedicine, offering a holistic approach to health and wellness. This fully integrated digital platform enables OFWs to consult with family doctors, specialists and mental health experts 24/7. Services include consultations with internal medicine specialists, cardiologists, endocrinologists, ophthalmologists and more.

Cabal-Revilla emphasized, “Recognizing that health is their biggest investment, our fully integrated platform goes beyond telemedicine and offers wellness features, enabling migrant workers to take care of both their physical health and mind health. Using the mWell app empowers them to become healthier and more productive as they provide for their family’s future.”