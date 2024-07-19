BUSINESS

Giant furry friend arrives at SM City Clark

Meet Clarky, your fuzzy giant furry friend at SM City Clark
An epic malling experience awaits shoppers at SM City Clark with the arrival of Clarky—a 30-foot-tall mascot. Clarky's presence adds a touch of cosmic charm to the mall's Sky Line area.

Located atop Tech Hub, 30-ft Clarky looking at all the fun exciting encounters at the stretch of the 400M Sky Line.
Join the "Shopping YOUniverse" at SM City Clark and embark on a magical journey with your furry space explorer. Don't miss out on the chance to create unforgettable memories and capture selfies with Clarky.

Clarky, the 30-foot tall attraction, awaits you and your friends at SM City Clark.
For the latest updates and events featuring Clarky, follow @smcityclark on social media. Gear up for an out-of-this-world adventure at SM City Clark!

SM City Clark’s new 30-foot tall mascot, Clarky, is ready for selfies.
