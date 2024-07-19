Driven by sustainability

Automotive leader Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. expands its nature conservation efforts with its upland tree planting in a 50-hectare adopted area in Siniloan, Laguna.

The company recently mobilized a group of volunteers to plant 1,000 native tree seedlings with the aim of boosting potential livelihood source for the locals, enhancing biodiversity, and developing future carbon sinks at the same time.

Fifty-six volunteers representing TMP’s workforce, GT Capital Holdings Inc., Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Community Environment and Natural Resources Office Sta. Cruz, Laguna, and the People’s Organization of Siniloan ascended to the uplands of Barangay Magsaysay in Siniloan that is part of the Sierra Madre Mountain Range.

This terrestrial site is part of a critical ecosystem, being home to the Philippines’ oldest forests and a habitat for megadiverse endemic flora and fauna.

This initiative converges with the DENR’s National Greening Program, a massive forest rehabilitation program aimed at reducing poverty, promoting food security, conserving biodiversity, and mitigating climate change in the country.

In its five-year implementation, TMP shall provide upfront financial compensation to the People’s Organization of Siniloan for every hectare that the local members will nurture, monitor and maintain.